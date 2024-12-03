Four thieves slam into Colorado Springs dispensary, steal merchandise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In an all-too-familiar story here in the city, Colorado Springs Police are investigating after four people drove a stolen car into a building, before making off with merchandise.

CSPD says officers from the Falcon Division were dispatched to a burglary at 6755 North Academy Boulevard, Altitude Organic Medicine, just before 3 a.m. on December 3, 2024. Police say video surveillance shows the car ram into the front of the building twice before the thieves gained entry.

Once inside, CSPD says four suspects wearing dark clothing and possible face coverings stole an "undetermined amount" of merchandise.

CSPD adds that the car used in the theft was an "unreported steal," meaning the car was stolen, but the owner had not yet reported it missing.

This marks at least the 40th smash & grab seen at a business here in Colorado Springs since the start of 2024.