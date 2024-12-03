Customers frustrated over accessing Social Security services at E. Pikes Peak Ave location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local residents are upset with the Social Security Administration on E. Pikes Peak Ave., which now requires customers to make an appointment to be seen.

The problem is that they say they're waiting hours on the phone in order to make an appointment, often missing important deadlines in the process.

The administration says it's all in the name of serving the public more efficiently, but people we spoke to on Tuesday, strongly disagree.

Weeks ago, Robert Cox made arrangements to speak to a Social Security agent over the phone about his benefits. However, that's not what happened when he dialed in on Tuesday, "It would drop the call after 15 minutes. I did that for two and a half, 3 hours. So, I decided to come in downtown," Cox said.

He was turned away after showing up in person, and Cox is far from alone.

"After a while of trying to get a hold of an agent, they said the wait time was 120 minutes," David Dupre said.

According to the S.S.A. website, the administration made changes to their in-person services in November; requiring an appointment in order to reduce wait times and improve the overall office experience.

While many were turned away on Tuesday, the website states, "We want to make clear that we will not turn people away for service who are unable to make an appointment or do not want to make an appointment."

KRDO13 reached out to officials to see what, if anything, is being done to streamline the appointment process. We have not heard back.

By January of next year, the Social Security Administration will require all customers, nationwide, to schedule an appointment for service in field offices, including requests for Social Security cards.

To read the changes for accessing services, click here.