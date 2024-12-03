Skip to Content
News

Colorado Albertsons and Safeways voluntarily recall number of produce items over Salmonella concerns

Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/29/2022
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/29/2022
By
Published 10:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with Albertsons Companies say Albertson and Safeway stores across the country are under a recall notice after concerns about products coming from a supplier.

The company says the products came from Baloian Farms, and due to possible Salmonella contamination, the products are being voluntarily recalled by the stores.

According to the CDC, people facing a Salmonella infection may experience watery diarrhea that might have blood or mucus, stomach cramps that can be severe, loss of appetite, headache, nausea, or vomiting.

Recalled products in Colorado include certain vegetable and hummus trays. You can read the full list below:

Albertsons Companies says people who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them for a full refund.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content