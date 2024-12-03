Colorado Albertsons and Safeways voluntarily recall number of produce items over Salmonella concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with Albertsons Companies say Albertson and Safeway stores across the country are under a recall notice after concerns about products coming from a supplier.

The company says the products came from Baloian Farms, and due to possible Salmonella contamination, the products are being voluntarily recalled by the stores.

According to the CDC, people facing a Salmonella infection may experience watery diarrhea that might have blood or mucus, stomach cramps that can be severe, loss of appetite, headache, nausea, or vomiting.

Recalled products in Colorado include certain vegetable and hummus trays. You can read the full list below:

Albertsons Companies says people who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them for a full refund.