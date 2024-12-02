Serie A match abandoned after Fiorentina player collapses on field,

By Jacob Lev and Barbie Nadeau, CNN

(CNN) — A Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Inter Milan was abandoned after a player collapsed on the field on Sunday at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove fell to the ground in the 16th minute following a stoppage in play. Players from both clubs immediately called for medical attention.

The 22-year-old was stretchered off the field and placed in an ambulance as players, who were emotional, remained on the pitch.

The Italian league match was then abandoned with the score 0-0.

Later on Sunday, the club along with the Careggi University Hospital announced that Bove was under sedation and was hospitalized in intensive care after losing consciousness.

The club added, Bove “arrived at the emergency department in stable haemodynamic conditions and initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system.”

On Monday, as he left the hospital, Fiorentina head coach Raffaele Palladino told reporters that Bove was “lucid and answered questions” but that tests were still ongoing. Palladino also said Bove had been extubated after 13 hours.

Bove’s girlfriend Martina and his mother Tanya also told reporters that he was smiling at the nurses, according to local press reports.

The hospital and Fiorentina confirmed to CNN that there would be a joint press conference later on Monday, after all neurological and physical tests had been completed.

Outpouring of reaction

“Forza Edoardo, we’re with you,’ Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said in a statement on Sunday. “You’re a strong boy with a great character. We’re reaching out to the boy’s family during these moments.”

The club later thanked the world of football for its support.

On Monday, Fiorentina said on social media that the team would return to training ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia match against Empoli, following “the reassuring news that arrived today.”

Speaking about the incident, Italy’s Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi also said Monday: “The supreme value is life. This morning’s first thought is dedicated to Edoardo Bove.

“We must be clear about the value of life, and try to protect it through screening and prevention. We must be ready, just as his colleagues on the field were good and ready, as were the medical staff of the two clubs and also the Red Cross workers.”

It is the second Serie A match to be abandoned this year after AS Roma’s Evan Ndicka experienced a “medical emergency” in April.

Fiorentina currently stands in fourth place in the Serie A table, having won eight matches this season.

The match will be resumed at a later date.

This story has been updated with additional information.