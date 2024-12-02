Houston’s Next Poet Laureate: An Invitation to Shine Through Words

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston is once again on the hunt for its next Poet Laureate, a role that beautifully marries the city’s vibrant culture with the universal language of poetry. If words are your superpower, now’s the time to wield them and inspire a city that thrives on creativity and community.

For over a decade, the Poet Laureate program has been a beacon of artistic expression in Houston, elevating voices that reflect our city’s diversity and resilience. This prestigious two-year appointment isn’t just a title—it’s a chance to ignite imaginations, connect communities, and showcase the transformative power of poetry.

A Platform for Creativity and Connection

Past Poet Laureates have left indelible marks on Houston’s cultural landscape. From creating anthologies to engaging underserved communities through social media and live workshops, the role is a springboard for innovation. The current Poet Laureate, Aris Kian Brown, has set a high bar with her visionary project, “Space for Us: Afrofuturism and the Poetic Imagination,” a multidisciplinary masterpiece that fuses Black historical archives, multilingual poetry, and community stories to envision a liberated future.

Now, it’s your turn to bring your poetic vision to life. Whether it’s through a social media poetry campaign, a neighborhood-focused anthology, or performances that celebrate Houston’s diverse tapestry, the possibilities are as boundless as your imagination.

What It Takes to Be the Next Poet Laureate

This isn’t just about penning beautiful verses—it’s about being a cultural ambassador for Houston. To qualify, applicants must have a strong connection to the city, a solid body of published work, and a passion for engaging with communities through poetry. Whether you’ve published a full-length book, been featured in esteemed literary journals, or ranked in national poetry slams, your unique voice and perspective could make you Houston’s next poetic torchbearer.

Here’s what you need to prepare:

A community outreach proposal that redefines how poetry can impact lives. A writing sample (10–15 pages) showcasing your best work. A brief biography that tells your story in 250 words. A concise résumé or CV highlighting your accomplishments.

The chosen Poet Laureate will receive an honorarium of $20,000 over two years and will be tasked with delivering eight virtual community workshops, mentoring the Youth Poet Laureate, and curating content for the Poet Laureate’s social media platforms.

How to Apply

Applications and nominations are due by December 11, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Visit the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs to review the full guidelines and submit your application. Don’t wait—Houston is eager to celebrate its next literary star!

Why Houston Style Magazine Cares

At Houston Style Magazine, we celebrate the voices that shape our city. Poetry is more than an art form—it’s a bridge that connects us all. We encourage our readers, young and old, to support and participate in this transformative initiative. Share this opportunity widely and help us spotlight the talent that makes Houston a cultural powerhouse.

For further details, visit the application portal here. Let’s write Houston’s next chapter together—one poem at a time.

