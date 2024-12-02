72-year-old Pueblo woman accussed of stabbing 85-year-old husband to death

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Nov. 24, 2024, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the 3100 block of Bonaventure Ct. on a report of a deceased man.

The PPD said detectives responded and a suspect was arrested on the charge of second-degree murder.

The PPD has now confirmed to KRDO13 that 72-year-old Kathy Lawton is accused of stabbing her 85-year-old husband to death in the independent living facility in which they were living.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim as 85-year-old Larry Lawton.