4th Judicial District has ‘second chance’ opportunity for those with warrants out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Those who are hoping to clear up a warrant out for their arrest might find hope this Friday.

On Dec. 6, the 4th Judicial District is hosting a "Second Chances Warrant Clearance" event in El Paso County. The event is a free resource to those with an outstanding arrest warrant for El Paso and Teller counties.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can swing by the El Paso County Courthouse to meet with public defenders and district attorneys to potentially clear their warrants.

According to officials, offenses eligible for warrant clearance include municipal, misdemeanor or traffic offenses, class 4 drug felonies, and class 5 and 6 felonies.

Ineligible offenses include any warrants for the Victim Rights Act, felonies, assault, domestic violence, unlawful sexual behavior, child abuse, careless driving involving death cases, and those for juveniles with no parent or guardian present.

For questions or to see if you're eligible, you can contact the Office of the Colorado Public Defender at (719)475-1235.