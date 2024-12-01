When is the last day to eat Thanksgiving leftovers? Health experts weigh in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - While you may still be walking off your huge Thanksgiving meal, medical experts are warning you might be running out of time to eat all those leftovers.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Monday, Dec. 2 is the last day you can safely eat leftovers.

The department says after four days the risk of food poisoning and other bacteria growing will increase.

That's if you keep it in the fridge. If you want to hold on to that turkey a little longer, they recommend storing it in the freezer.

USDA says your Thanksgiving leftovers can stay in the freezer for up to six months.

Whether you choose to freeze or refrigerate, they say the temperature you heat your food at is key.

The department recommends 165 degrees Fahrenheit. They also say when it comes to reheating sauces, soups, and gravies safely they should be brought to a rolling boil.