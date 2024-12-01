Minnesota woman’s nonprofit seeks to revitalize rural Italy

By Beret Leone

EDINA, Minnesota (WCCO) — An Edina woman is changing lives in Italy through connection and travel.

“This is not crowded square in big Italian city,” Esperienza founder Anna Bonavita said. “This is where the heart of Italy beats. In places like this.”

It’s that heartbeat that Bonavita wants to share and save.

“I have no doubt a difference can be made,” she said.

Bonavita has made it her mission to preserve Italian culture — and boost its economy — through travel. She’s doing it through her nonprofit Esperienza, Italian for experience.

“We’re hyper-focused on one region, Romagna,” she said.

Bonavita says rural Italy has been suffering from depopulation for decades. Esperienza takes small groups to struggling Italian villages to help bolster their economy, making meaningful connections with local community, culture and cuisine along the way.

“That’s the idea. To make a difference. To bring new energy to rural Italy,” Bonavita said.

During a recent trip, travelers were moved by music. Specifically, 16-year-old Adele Delvecchio, whose talent didn’t quite match her instrument. She was playing on a $50 violin.

“I love this because it’s like therapy for me,” Delvechhio said.

Travelers were inspired and quickly came up with a plan. Esperienza raised $10,000 to commission a new violin — and keeping in Esperienza’s mission, it was created and gifted from an Italian luthier in a nearby town.

“I love it so much,” Delvecchio said. “It’s like the best violin I’ve ever played. When I play it, I feel all the vibrations in my body and I love it so much.”

As Bonavita continues her mission, it gives her hope.

“Working on Esperienza gives me hope because even a small organization can make a difference in the life of Adele and others,” she said.

