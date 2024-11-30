Pueblo West falls in state semifinal
The Pueblo West Cyclones lost 18-7 to Montrose in the 4A state semifinal.
Pueblo West finishes the year 11-2, with both losses coming to the Red Hawks.
Gavin Lockett scored the Pueblo West's lone touchdown.
