Pueblo West falls in state semifinal

Published 11:13 PM

The Pueblo West Cyclones lost 18-7 to Montrose in the 4A state semifinal.

Pueblo West finishes the year 11-2, with both losses coming to the Red Hawks.

Gavin Lockett scored the Pueblo West's lone touchdown.

Danny Mata

