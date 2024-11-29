Shelter-in-place issued Thanksgiving night due to barricaded suspect in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A shelter-in-place was issued late Thanksgiving night in Old Colorado City on the west side of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were investigating a disturbance around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. Cucharras St. when they heard several shots fired nearby.

CSPD said multiple officers and tactical personnel responded and "an open-air barricade commenced with one suspect." A shelter-in-place was then issued for nearby residents and some were evacuated.

CSPD said no one was injured in the incident, the investigation is ongoing, and the shelter-in-place was lifted sometime after 1 a.m. Friday morning.

KRDO13 has contacted CSPD to seek further clarification on what happened during this incident and if anyone was arrested. The information reported here is everything that has been made available at the time of this writing. We will provide updates once we know more.