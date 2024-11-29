Police investigating homicide in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A death on the west side of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide.

According to CSPD, a call came in just before 6pm about a dead body.

Officers arrived at the home in the 2500 block of Royalty Court, near Mesa and 19th, and found the victim.

Police tell KRDO13 a weapon was involved, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators believe everyone involved is accounted for, meaning they aren't still searching for additional suspects, but it's still unclear what charges those detained could face.