Jingle Bell Rock scavenger hunt returns to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – With the holiday season right around the corner, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce is partnering with local radio legend Nick Donovan to host Pueblo's favorite holiday-themed scavenger hunt.

The contest began over 50 years ago at the local KDZA radio station when organizers painted a rock and hid it somewhere in Pueblo. Hints were provided to radio listeners, with prize money on the line for the lucky individual who tracked down the rock first.

This year's Pueblo Jingle Bell Rock is presented by T-Mobile Fiber and A-Affordable Disposal of Pueblo. The city said the event's intent is to have a local holiday scavenger hunt for the community that celebrates the season, rewards a lucky winner and supports a local nonprofit chosen by the Greater Pueblo Chamber.

The first viewing of the coveted Jingle Bell Rock will take place at the Pueblo Riverwalk Holiday Lighting Extravaganza on Friday, Nov. 29, from 5-8 p.m. It will be on display at the Riverwalk’s Flood Wall Stage, where KDZA and T-Mobile Fiber will be set up with music.

Following the event, the city will be sharing video clues on the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce Facebook and TikTok accounts, as well as the Visit Pueblo Facebook and Instagram. Those clues will only be available through midnight of the day they are posted.

Rock hunters can also stay up-to-date on all Jingle Bell Rock, Rules, Prizes, and Disclosures by visiting visitpueblo.org/pueblo-jingle-bell-rock.

Looking to become a Pueblo's Jingle Bell Rock partner? Contact Duane Nava at 719-248-5165 or duanen@pueblochamber.net