Two minors arrested after smash-and-grab at Colorado Springs smoke shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Less than 24 hours after a smash-and-grab burglary at a Colorado Springs smoke shop, two juveniles are in custody in connection to the crime.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27 around 3:40 a.m., Colorado Springs police received reports of a burglary at a vape and smoke store on North Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Parkway.

When officers arrived, they discovered that burglars had driven a stolen Hyundai into the front of the building, causing "substantial damage." Police said after the suspects crashed through the storefront, they entered the store and stole vape products before fleeing the scene in a second stolen vehicle, a Kia Soul.

Later that day, investigators with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit located a stolen Kia Soul matching the description of the getaway vehicle and detained two juveniles.

One minor was arrested for motor vehicle theft and other unrelated warrants. Police noted that this same minor had been previously arrested and released earlier this year on charges of aggravated robbery.

The second minor was released pending further investigation. According to police, this juvenile had been arrested and released at least four times in 2024 for charges including aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft.

CSPD said the investigation into this burglary remains ongoing.

