Pueblo police make homicide arrest after discovering body off Pueblo Boulevard

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a suspect is now in custody tied to a murder investigation following the discovery of a body on Nov. 24.

Officers responded to reports of a body on 3100 block of Bonaventure Court, just off Pueblo Boulevard, at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived on scene, they requested the help of the Pueblo Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, who processed the scene for evidence.

Police say a suspect was interviewed and subsequently arrested in connection to the investigation and now faces second degree murder charges. PPD has not yet publicly identified the suspect.

The victim is yet to be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

This is the city's 18th official homicide in 2024. Pueblo police said this remains an active and ongoing investigation.