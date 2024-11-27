State Patrol provides details in fatal crash that has closed NB I-25 in northern El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says northbound I-25 near Mile Point 158 is closed Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) the closure is between Northgate Boulevard (near Gleneagle) and CO 105 (Woodmoor).

According to CSP, they first received a report of a two-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 at mile marker 160 at 10:35 a.m. The crash involved a Jeep and a Subaru Outback. The drivers moved the two vehicles to the left shoulder of I-25 and got out to exchange information.

CSP said a pickup truck then entered the area at a high rate of speed and hit the vehicle involved in the initial crash. During this secondary crash, one of the drivers from the initial crash was hit by the Subaru Outback and landed in the southbound lanes of I-25. This driver, a male, was then hit by southbound traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Patrol said one southbound driver who hit the man stayed at the scene but other drivers that may have been involved left the scene.

The southbound side of I-25 is down to one open lane near Mile Point 160 according to CSP. A detour is in place for northbound I-25 at W. Baptist Road.

If you witnessed this crash, you are asked to call Colorado State Patrol at (719) 544-2424.