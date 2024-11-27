Manitou Springs ushers in the holiday season with lineup of festive events

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Manitou Springs is ringing in the holidays with a lineup of events aimed at getting residents in the giving spirit!

Tree lighting with Santa

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, residents will be gathering at the Town Clock to greet Santa as he lights the Downtown Manitou Springs tree for the season!

The tree will be lit at 6 p.m., and cookies and cider will be provided by Visit Manitou Springs from 6-7 p.m.

Downtown holiday window decorating competition

The Manitou Springs Window Decorating Competition is returning for 2024!

Starting on Dec. 1, local businesses are encouraged to deck out their storefronts to spread holiday cheer. The winners are selected by residents – to cast your ballot for the best overall holiday decorated storefront, send your winning business choice in an email to monica@manitouchamber.com.

Everyone who votes will be entered into a drawing for $25 in Manitou Money, which can be spent at local businesses and will be awarded Dec. 20. Winning businesses will be announced on Dec. 21.

Return of the Manitou Elf Hunt

Three little elves are hiding in various local Manitou Springs stores, each marked with a sign indicating their number. The elves will change locations weekly, keeping the hunt fresh and exciting.

If you can spot all three elves, you can enter a weekly drawing to win $25 in Manitou Money by calling 719-685-5089 or emailing monica@manitouchamber.com. Follow #ElfHuntManitou on social media for updates, clues, and a dash of festive fun.

Holiday strolling brass musicians

Manitou is ensuring there's a festive soundtrack to your holiday shopping this year!

Every Sunday in December before Christmas, strolling brass musicians will wander Manitou Avenue with the aim of spreading holiday cheer.

Free holiday parking

The City of Manitou Springs will provide 2 free hours of parking for shoppers on Nov. 30 (Small Business Saturday) and December 14-25.

Free parking applies to street parking in Downtown Manitou Springs – use the parking kiosk to select your two free hours.