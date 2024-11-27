El Paso Co. Salvation Army in short supply of Thanksgiving rolls and needs your help

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Salvation Army of El Paso County is asking the community for help before the Thanksgiving holiday arrives tomorrow.

The organization is set to provide more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Thursday and their shipment of rolls did not arrive.

If you would like to help out the Salvation Army, pre-packaged dinner rolls can be dropped off until 5 p.m. on Wednesday at 908 Yuma Street in Colorado Springs.

The Salvation Army will be providing its annual free Thanksgiving community meal to those in need on Thursday. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at four locations around El Paso County.

The Salvation Army said they will serve or deliver nearly 2,200 meals on Thursday.

Meals will be served at the following locations: