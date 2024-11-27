CSPD: 12-year-old last seen Tuesday at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help locating a missing 12-year-old.

According to CSPD, 12-year-old Elizabeth Phelps was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Citadel Mall on the east side of Colorado Springs. She was also last seen with an unknown male wearing a black hoody and pants, CSPD said.

Elizabeth is described as a Black female, 5'3",115 pounds, with brown eyes, and medium-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black crop-top, black leggings, a bow in her hair, glasses, and a black Adidas backpack. She was also carrying a blue bag.

If you have any information about Elizabeth's whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.