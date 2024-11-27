Colorado Springs Fire Department shares tips for preventing kitchen fires this Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is reminding residents to keep fire safety top of mind while in the kitchen this Thanksgiving.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average for such incidents. On Thanksgiving day alone in 2022, an estimated 1,610 home cooking fires were reported to U.S fire departments – a 399% increase over the daily average.

CSFD is providing tips for both novice and experienced chefs in the kitchen this Thanksgiving in the hopes of limiting ER trips and house fires:

When frying a thawed turkey, never do so in a covered area, and always place the fryer away from any combustibles, children or pets.

Make sure to never overfill your turkey fryer. As shown in the video from CSFD below, these fires can spread extremely quickly.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

. If a fire breaks out on your stove or in your oven, CSFD says to smother the fire with a lid or cookie sheet instead of trying to put it out with water. When using the stove, make sure to turn all pot and pan handles in to refrain from hot food spilling or pans getting bumped.

Have a fire extinguisher handy, if possible. As always, ensure that you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home.

Always stay in the kitchen while cooking.

If a fire does break out in your home, you should immediately call 911.