Colorado Springs family inspires kids with disabilities to get outdoors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs family is inspiring kids with disabilities and their parents to get outdoors. All the while, they’re reminding you to be grateful for what you have this Thanksgiving.

Kristy and TJ Cook have their hands full. Their 10-year-old son Robbie has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and their 2-year-old daughter Taylor has autism.

They told KRDO 13’s Julia Donovan the challenges they face can feel isolating at times.

“You can’t truly understand unless you live this life and you’re in it every single day,” Kristy explained.

Kristy created an Instagram to share their journey finding accessible adventures and link up with other disabled families.

Flash forward a few years – the Cooks now have over 73,000 followers! They host meet-ups and do giveaways. Above all, they help other parents with special needs kids understand they’re not alone.

When the Cooks started traveling and getting outside more, they actually saw a downtick in Robbie’s seizures. Now they urge others to see just how healing nature can be.

But they also recognize this life is tough.

“It’s long hours, it’s back breaking work,” TJ said.

Their main message? Regardless of your situation, focus on what you have. Whether that’s family, a roof over your head, food on the table – focus on the good.

“”I’ve learned to slow down, I’ve learned to experience life, enjoy the small moments.”