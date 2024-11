A Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) vehicle was involved in the crash. Someone was also injured in the crash but CDOT would not confirm at the time of this writing whether the injured party was an employee.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A crash occurred on northbound I-25 Wednesday morning near the Rockrimmon exit in Colorado Springs.

