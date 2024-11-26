The Classical Academy will play for the Class 2A state championship on Saturday

The Classical Academy football team is living the dream, "I've been dreaming of this ever since, like eighth grade," says TCA quarterback, Andrew Brown.

And many of the football players have been playing football together since the third grade, "I've been best friend with these guys ever since kindergarten. Just growing up with them, whether they're playing football, basketball, baseball, whatever it was," says Brown. TCA head coach Justin Rich adds, "And these guys are like a band of brothers and they're fun to be around. They like each other, you know, to have a team that loves each other and likes each other and likes to be around each other and makes practices fun."

The Titans are hoping that on Saturday that they will finally reach the summit of high school football, "Last time we came so close, last time we were there and it just hurt because this place is special," says Rich.

TCA linebacker, Alex Gould added, "So just be great to bring one home for the school. We've never had one before so that we're really special and they packed the place Friday night, so it'd mean a lot to everyone, not just the football team."

"I think it means the world, honestly, like there have been so many players that alumni have come up to us and say, Hey, please just win it for us. Guys we were so close and we know you guys can do it, right? So I think there's a lot of people looking at this team saying like, Yeah, we can do it. I truly believe we can," says Brown.