Pueblo FD extinguishes fire at old Galaxy Health Studio

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded to a fire at a historic piece of Pueblo.

Firefighters responded and extinguished a fire at the Galaxy Health Studio, which is permanently closed.

According to the PFD, was a fitness enthusiast's haven in the 1980s. The department also said that many police officers, firefighters, and mill workers use the studio to train for powerlifting events.

The PFD said no injuries were reported an the cause of the fire is under investigation.