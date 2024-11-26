Pueblo City Council approves $250K for new turf field for District 60

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, the Pueblo Pueblo City Council approved $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to be allocated toward a new, turf athletic practice field for District 60.

The City of Pueblo said the total cost of the project is estimated to be $897,500 and it will receive additional funding from Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA), Pueblo Central High School Foundation, and Pueblo School District 60.

Current view of the Central HS soccer field and where the new field will be located

According to the city, the field will be located at the corner of East Grant Avenue and Madison Avenue near Central High School and will be used primarily for soccer. The field will primarily be used for Pueblo School District 60 athletic use but will be available for public use upon reservation, the city said.

According to the city, Pueblo School District 60 will be the fiscal agent and will oversee the construction of the new turf field. The Pueblo Central High School Foundation has agreed to contribute $47,500 toward the project and Pueblo School District 60 has agreed to pay the balance of the project, not to exceed $350,000. PURA has also agreed to match the City of Pueblo’s $250,000 contribution for the project.

Construction on the new field is anticipated to begin in the Spring of 2025. Once constructed, Pueblo School District 60 will be responsible for all maintenance, upkeep, and repair of the practice field, the city said.