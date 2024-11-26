Pikes Peak Region law enforcement partnering for ‘blackout’ traffic enforcement over holidays

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) announced Tuesday that law enforcement agencies around the Pikes Peak Region will be partnering around the holidays for a "blackout" traffic operation.

According to EPCSO, the operation will focus on identifying and addressing distracted, speeding, and reckless drivers throughout the day and impaired drivers in the evening.

Participating agencies will include the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, Palmer Lake Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol, according to EPCSO.