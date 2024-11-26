Community invited to celebrate life, legacy of Jim Bishop, builder of Bishop Castle

RYE, Colo. (KRDO) – The family of Jim Bishop, the man behind Colorado's iconic Bishop Castle, is inviting the community to celebrate his life and legacy.

Bishop died late last week in Pueblo surrounded by his loved ones, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

He spent decades of his life constructing the stone castle off Highway 165 in Rye. Bishop Castle, now an iconic roadside attraction of southern Colorado, features 16 stories, a grand ballroom, several spiral staircases and a staple fire-breathing dragon head.

Bishop welcomed visitors into the castle at no charge and regularly invited wedding parties and class field trips to enjoy his creation.

"Jim counted the thousands of guests who visited Bishop Castle among those friends," a memorial post from the Bishop Castle Facebook account read in part. "Every rock was placed by his hand with the intention of creating a monument to be witnessed and enjoyed by all, without restriction, and free from government rule. His talent was unmatched and his storytelling will be deeply missed."

A memorial service for Bishop is planned for Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Pueblo. The family welcomes "everyone who loved Jim and his work" to attend. They also welcome cards, flowers and donations sent in his honor to Bishop Castle at 12705 State Hwy 165, Rye, CO 81069.

There will later be a public memorial at the castle in summer 2025, with details still to come.