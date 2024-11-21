Man behind Colorado’s iconic Bishop Castle dies at 80

RYE, Colo. (KRDO) – The man behind a beloved southern Colorado roadside attraction has passed away.

Jim Bishop spent 44 years of his life singlehandedly building Bishop Castle in Rye, Colorado. The three-story stone castle, complete with a ballroom, stained glass windows and a dragon head, has long been a staple of the state.

Bishop's death was announced via a social media message on the Bishop Castle Facebook account, which read: "It is with a heavy heart that the Bishop family announces the passing of James Roland Bishop. Jim passed away early November 21st in Pueblo, surrounded by his loved ones. Services will be announced at a later date."

The castle is free to visit. It has served as a wedding venue and hosted school trips, during which Bishop would sometimes speak to classes about "the value of having a dream in this day and age and seeing it through,' the Bishop Castle site reads.

Bishop was only 15 when he bought the land near the San Isabel National Forest that would eventually hold the castle. It started as a one-room stone cottage in 1969, but as friends and family visited, he continued to build it more and more. The castle soon became a one-man project that Bishop would add onto for decades.

Since the initial inspiration for the castle came from people visiting the property, Jim decided to welcome visitors for free. He placed a donation box on the property instead, allowing people to contribute whatever amount they felt comfortable with. Those donations funded his continuous development of the project.

Bishop was born on Feb. 24, 1944. He passed away at the age of 80.