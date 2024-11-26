At least one person shot at Summit Creek Apartments

Police confirm at least one person was shot Tuesday night at the Summit Creek Apartments on Chelton Road near S. Academy in Colorado Springs.

A CSPD spokesperson told KRDO that officers responded to a call about shots fired around 9:30 and found a victim at the scene.

It's not clear if that person survived the shooting.

A KRDO13 photographer reported seeing a large amount of police in the neighborhood, and the spokesperson confirmed it is still an active scene with an ongoing search for potential suspects in the surrounding area.

