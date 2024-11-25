Residents celebrate Small Business Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs business owners are hoping to attract big crowds this weekend during Small Business Saturday, a nationwide event encouraging shoppers to buy local.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, shoppers in downtown Colorado Springs are encouraged to check out more than 140 local destinations, including stores, galleries, restaurants, bars, breweries, coffee shops, and more.

According to Downtown Colorado Springs, a large percentage of every dollar spent in a local business stays in the local economy. For every $100 spent at a local business in Colorado Springs, $70 remains in the community, compared to $40 when shopping at national chains.

This year's Small Business Saturday will also feature caroling groups from the Soli Deo Gloria Choir, providing a holiday soundtrack to the downtown shopping experience.

Looking for discounts as you do your holiday shopping? Local businesses are offering Downtown Holiday Coupon Books, which can be picked up on Saturday at Terra Verde or Mountain Chalet. Additionally, shoppers can use the Discover Downtown Digital Pass, a free resource providing discounts at participating businesses.

Small Business Saturday has grown nationwide since its inception in 2010 as a way to highlight the economic and social importance of supporting local businesses. Downtown Colorado Springs is among the many communities participating in the event to promote local commerce during the holiday shopping season.

Other ways you can support local businesses this holiday season include: