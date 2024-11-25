Local nonprofit advocates rally outside Pueblo City Hall, set to receive less in 2025 Proposed Budget

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Hours before Pueblo City Council members are set to vote on the 2025 Proposed Budget, local nonprofit advocates gathered outside City Hall in opposition.

The proposal currently slashes funds for several nonprofits by more than $1.2m for next year.

City Council will hear from citizens in Monday's meeting prior to making their vote. You can watch a live stream of the meeting at www.pueblo.us, or on the City of Pueblo’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/CityofPueblo.

