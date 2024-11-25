El Paso County introduces new tool to help residents track snowplow operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Public Works Department is introducing a new tool to help residents track snow and ice control operations throughout the county.

The Active Winter Weather Event Dashboard aims to provide transparency on the county's snow and ice operations while helping drivers make informed decisions about the best routes to take.

The dashboard highlights roads throughout the county, their priority level and the last time a road was plowed.

The page also contains useful information about how road priority is determined, a section for FAQs, and CDOT’s Colorado Travel Dashboard.

To access the dashboard, visit www.elpasoco.com and hover over the Roads & Transportation tab, then select Snow & Ice Control.

If you would like to provide feedback about the dashboard, or have questions about how to use it, email dotweb@elpasoco.com. You can also submit an online request using the dashboard page or via the Citizen Connect app.