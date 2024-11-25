DEA catches man with 340,000 fentanyl pills in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced their seizure of about 670,000 fake pills in Colorado and New Mexico on Monday.

According to officials, a tip out of New Mexico led them to a man in Colorado Springs who is accused of trafficking roughly 340,000 fentanyl pills. The tip also led to the seizure of an additional 330,000 pills in Albuquerque.

Officials say a concerned citizen reported two suspicious men who were traveling by bus to Denver. The men became nervous and one fled – but left behind two large suitcases. The Albuquerque Police Department responded and seized the two abandoned suitcases. A search warrant for the suitcases resulted in the seizure of approximately 330,000 fake pills and two ounces of heroin.

Officials say the second man continued on the Denver-bound bus with two other suitcases. The Colorado Springs Police Department was alerted, and they were able to locate the man, and his bags with approximately 340,000 fake pills and several thousand dollars in cash, according to officials.

“The number of fentanyl pills seized in this case is almost enough to give every resident in the city of Denver one fake pill,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen.

Officials say this one seizure equates to about 25% of all of last year's fake pill seizures in Colorado.