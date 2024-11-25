Skip to Content
News

AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old last seen in Otero County; Suspect considered armed and dangerous

CBI
By
today at 1:41 PM
Published 1:51 PM

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-year-old boy last seen in the town of Cheraw, in Otero County, Colorado.

According to the CBI, 7-year-old Uriah Saye Jr. was abducted by 26-year-old Crystal Denmon. The two were last seen driving a 2012, white Ford Focus, with a temporary Colorado license plate 6812186. They were last seen around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, in Cheraw, CO.

The CBI said Crystal Denmon should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact her. If you see either Uraih or Crystal, contact 911.

Uraih Saye Jr. is described as a Black, 12-year-old, male standing 4'8" tall, weighing 78 pounds. Crystal Denmon is described as a Black female, 5'2", 130 pounds.

The CBI did not provide information as to what the relationship between the child and the suspect is.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content