AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old last seen in Otero County; Suspect considered armed and dangerous

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-year-old boy last seen in the town of Cheraw, in Otero County, Colorado.

According to the CBI, 7-year-old Uriah Saye Jr. was abducted by 26-year-old Crystal Denmon. The two were last seen driving a 2012, white Ford Focus, with a temporary Colorado license plate 6812186. They were last seen around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, in Cheraw, CO.

The CBI said Crystal Denmon should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact her. If you see either Uraih or Crystal, contact 911.

Uraih Saye Jr. is described as a Black, 12-year-old, male standing 4'8" tall, weighing 78 pounds. Crystal Denmon is described as a Black female, 5'2", 130 pounds.

The CBI did not provide information as to what the relationship between the child and the suspect is.