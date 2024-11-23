Skip to Content
Colorado Springs skate park focused on creating healthy skate community holds fundraiser

Published 11:44 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - G&P Indoor Skate Park held their annual fundraiser on Saturday.

"The park has been open for almost 10 years now, just providing a safe, sober environment for skaters to come to learn to skate, or if you are an expert, just have a safe place to come in the winter when it's snowing outside," Garrett Brockstalz, skate park manager tells KRDO13 they're trying to break the stigma that skaters are trouble.

Brockstalz says their skating community of positive vibes can only keep rolling with help from the community.

Organizers of the fundraiser tell KRDO13 they depend on the generosity of the community to keep afloat and are grateful for all the support they receive.

Learn more about the G&P Indoor Skate Park here.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

