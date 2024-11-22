2024 Unified Bowling State Championship

Twenty teams competed for the Unified Bowling State Championship on Friday. Also, twenty teams enjoying being kids, playing with their teammates and having a good time, "Today was amazing. Our team was outstanding. They did their best. Other bowlers, they're amazing. Congratulations to all, and it was amazing," says Pueblo Centennial bowler, Ruby Rodriguez.

These students brought their best effort on the biggest stage, "I cannot put it into words. It was so much fun," says Sierra bowler, Evan Halvorson. Mitchell bowler, Luna Fingers added, It was very exciting. I'm glad I got to do it with everybody, especially my team. I think we all did good tonight. We had a lot of fun. It was a little tough but we tried our best." Marissa Cortez of Mitchell put it best, "Just being here with my teammates... We like to win a lot."

Doherty came ready to roll. They even brought the cheerleaders. Pin by pin, the Spartans surged up the leaderboard and at the end, Doherty took home second place at State with a score of 621 pins. A full team effort, with Ronin Rivera and Raider Ramsdell leading the way, "It was really exciting. Definitely at this stage is just truly fun. And we first had a few moments that we just felt it. We had a bunch of spares in a row. Everybody on the team did great," says Rivera.

"Yeah, there was no stress. We were just all putting each other up, making sure everybody was confident, cool, all that good stuff. And it was just a good time. Good, good vibes. We just kind of got into a flow. We kind of started doing our thing, and it was. It was just good from there. We had a great time and bringing home hardware for the school. It's always going to be something I remember.," says Ramsdell.