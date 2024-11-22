Schriever Space Force Base chosen as the final location of Space Delta 15

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Schriever Space Force Base has been picked as the final location for Space Delta 15.

According to officials, Space Delta 15 is one of five service components reporting directly to U.S. Space Command.

With the base coming to El Paso County, officials believe it will employ roughly 250 staff.

“Space Command expanding its operational capacity in Colorado is essential to U.S. national security,” said U.S. Senator Michael Bennet in a release. “Delta 15 must continue its mission at Schriever Space Force Base to preserve our military readiness and protect our superiority in space from Russia and China's growing hostility. I’m glad to see the continued investment in Colorado’s defense infrastructure, which has supported Space Command since it was reestablished in 2019.”

The Department of the Air Force expects the location will be fully operational by 2027.