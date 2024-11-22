Petitioners ask D20 to bring back “traditional” snow days over virtual learning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A petition asking Academy School District 20 (D20) to bring back traditional snow days over virtual learning is gaining traction online.

The petition on Change.org, which has over 2,300 signatures as of Wednesday, Nov. 12, asks the district to consider returning to the "beloved American tradition" of classic snow days, where students and staff aren't required to work remotely.

"We often forget how foundational childhood experiences like playing in the snow, going sledding, building a snowman, or helping the older neighbors shovel are to their development. Checking snowdaycalculator.com, flushing ice cubes down the toilet, waiting for a call from 719-234-1200 are great childhood memories. Sadly, this beloved American tradition— snow days—has replaced by E-Learning Days in Academy School District 20," the petition reads in part.

The petition requests that the first six snow days of the year be traditional snow days for students in all grades. After those six days, middle and high schoolers switch to e-learning to ensure schools stay compliant with teaching hour requirements, while elementary schoolers continue with traditional snow days.

D20's current snow day policy calls for the first two days of weather closures to be traditional snow days with no remote work before switching to e-learning for middle and high schools.

The petition also requests that any time the U.S. Air Force Base closes due to weather conditions, D20 follows suit.

"Last year, one time, D20 had school but the base was closed, this put strains on USAFA Staffing at the gate. If conditions on base are not safe for the military to report, D20 should trust their judgement," the petition reads.

According to the petition organizers, this change would allow students to enjoy the "simple joy of a snow day" while also benefiting high school and middle school students who often need to care for younger siblings, ensuring they can give them proper attention without the demands of school dividing their attention.