Man in wheelchair killed in crash on I-49

By Ian Nickens

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City, Missouri, police say a man is dead after a traffic accident late Wednesday night.

Officers say a car was heading southbound on I-49 around 10:34 p.m. when a fire truck with its emergency lights on approached it from behind.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road, just before the Red Bridge Road exit, to let the fire truck through. That’s when they hit a man in a wheelchair who was trying to cross the interstate.

Police say the driver did not see the man. Emergency medical services took the man to a hospital, where he died.

The driver was not hurt.

Kansas City police report this is the 84th traffic death of 2024.

