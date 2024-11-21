How you can help kids in need at Children’s Hospital Colorado this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Staff members and volunteers at Children's Hospital Colorado are working bring young patients hope and comfort during their holiday season stays in the hospital – and they're asking for the community's help.

While giving back is top of mind during the holiday season, donations and support will help patients and their families all year, Children's Colorado said.

Adopt A Family

Hospital bills are never cheap, and balancing medical care and holiday expenses can be difficult. The hospital's Adopt a Family program is designed to help families in need of some extra financial support to make the holiday season special.

To help, you can donate $100 gift cards individually or choose to adopt a specific family to financially assist.

Since the program started more than 10 years ago, community members have helped bring holiday meals and gifts to over 500 patients and their families through gift card donations, Children's Colorado said.

For more information on how to donate or adopt a family, contact CCD@childrenscolorado.org.

Make a donation

Children’s Colorado relies on donations year-round for new toys, books, stuffed animals, blankets and other gifts to keep hospital playrooms fun for young patients while making families feel more at home. The hospital has wish lists available online with Amazon and Target.

This year, Children's Colorado is also partnering with Hero, an app that makes it easier than ever to purchase exactly what patients need.

To get started, simply download the Hero – Philanthropic Shopping app on your smartphone and search “Children’s Hospital Colorado.” From there, you’ll be able to see what local hospitals are in need of and buy it directly through the app. The donation will be shipped right to the hospital.

Donated items must be brand-new and in their original packaging; used items cannot be accepted due to infection control guidelines.

Anyone interested in making a donation to support families year-round can find more information here.

Children's Colorado also said it is always in need of fleece blanket donations to provide comfort and warmth to patients during their hospital stay. If you'd like to make a fleece blanket for the hospital, you can download their easy-to-follow blanket-making instructions.

Blood and platelet donations

Donations don’t have to be monetary this time of year – Children's Colorado said blood and platelet donations are always needed, and without donations, many critically needed procedures would be impossible.

If you're able to donate blood or platelets, call the Blood Donor Center at 720-777-5398 to be screened over the phone and to schedule an appointment.

"Every year at Children's Hospital Colorado, sick and injured kids receive more than 8,000 units of lifesaving blood products. More than 95% of that blood comes from our Blood Donor Center, thanks to generous people in our community,' the Children's Colorado site reads.

Participate in the Holiday Parade

If you enjoy dressing up and spreading holiday cheer – or have a unique collector vehicle or are part of a local car club – participating in the hospital's holiday parade might be just the thing for you!

Join hospital patients, staff and volunteers on Dec. 13 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Children's Hospital, Colorado Springs to ring in the season.

To sign up to participate, contact CCD@childrenscolorado.org.