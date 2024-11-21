CSPD still needs your help finding suspect who allegedly hit a deputy with a car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect from an incident back in September.

According to the agency, an El Paso County deputy located a stolen car near Brant Road and Expedition Drive. Officials say the car fled, but the deputy located it once again in the Windhill Mesa Park area. There, the suspect allegedly struck the deputy with the car, and the deputy in turn fired one shot.

Officials say they do not believe the deputy's gunfire hit the suspect.

While officials say they have since recovered the stolen car unoccupied, they have yet to find the suspect in this case.

If you know of or have seen this person, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.