CSPD officer arrested for intimidation and violation of a protection order

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Thursday afternoon that one of its own officers has been arrested for intimidation of a victim and violation of a protection order.

According to CSPD, the Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit received information in October 2024, that CSPD Sergeant Glenn Eric Thomas had been accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor at an address in Woodland Park. During the investigation, CSPD learned that Sgt. Thomas had also attempted to intimidate the victim involved.

CSPD said detectives developed probable cause to arrest Thomas for intimidating a witness or victim, as well as prohibited contact with a former spouse, which is a violation of a protection order.

Thomas was taken into custody on November 21.

CSPD said Thomas has been employed at the department since January 1993 and is currently assigned to the DUI unit. He has since been placed on paid administrative leave, pending a review of the case and a filing of charges by the district attorney's office.

The department also said in its announcement that charges related to the sexual contact allegations in Woodland Park have not been filed.

CSPD said both criminal and internal investigations into this matter are ongoing.