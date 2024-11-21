CSP begins holiday DUI enforcement ahead of Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) say they are beginning their "Heat is On" DUI enforcement program.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 21, the CSP as well as 75 other local agencies are expected to have an increased presence on the roads and sobriety checkpoints.

According to data provided by CDOT, between 2020 and 2023 Thanksgiving had the second-highest average of roadway fatalities in Colorado during a holiday period.

Officials say there were 353 DUI arrests in Colorado during last year's Thanksgiving week.

According to CDOT, El Paso County has had the highest number of impaired driving-related deaths in the state so far this year.

"So far this year, 181 people have died on Colorado roads due to impaired drivers," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in a release. "The holidays are a time to celebrate with loved ones, not mourn their loss. Colorado law enforcement is looking for impaired drivers to ensure every seat at your Thanksgiving table is filled. You can help. Take the steps to prevent a life-changing crash by using a ride-sharing service, taxi, or public transit to get home safely. "

This Thanksgiving, The Wilhite Law Firm is offering to reimburse Uber or Lyft trips with rideshare credits. This offer is valid for a one-way ride to your home and may be redeemed one time. This program runs from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30.

You must submit your receipt for an Uber or Lyft credit reimbursement within two weeks of the last day of the program. Anyone age 21 or older who resides in Colorado with a valid ID may participate in the program. Visit www.wilhitelawfirm.com/rideshare-program for program information.