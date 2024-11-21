City releases 5-year, 6-step action plan to combat homelessness in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - City leaders believe they’ve come up with some good solutions for some of the issues surrounding homelessness in our city.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade, among those city leaders who presented a new Homelessness Response Action Plan on Thursday afternoon.

It's a six step approach that they say balances compassion with public safety. The plan begins with enforcement and cleanup in the business districts and neighborhoods most affected.

To view the full 2025-2030 Homelessness Response Action Plan, click here.