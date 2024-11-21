Alamosa Elementary bus carrying 14 kids crashes at intersection of West Avenue and 8th

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Alamosa Police Department responded to an accident this morning involving a local school bus.

According to officials with the City of Alamosa, the accident happened at the intersection of West Avenue and 8th Street early Thursday morning. Officials say 14 students were on board, and it's believed the bus driver allegedly failed to yield to the right of way when turning into the other car involved.

Officials say four students were treated for injuries at the scene, but released. The driver, who was charged with Careless Driving Causing Injury, was also treated and released.