Students in D20 Women in STEM Engineering Club build swing capable of generating electricity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A group of students at Discovery Canyon Campus High School in D20 is leading the charge in innovative energy generation.

The school's Women in STEM Engineering (WISE) Club has unveiled a one-of-a-kind swing that generates electricity to charge mobile devices.

According to D20, the project began two years ago when students Maddie Orlowsky and Brynn Makros approached a faculty member with the idea of starting an all-women engineering club. With just four initial members, the WISE Club was born.

Since then, the club has quadrupled in size, growing to 30 members. Despite the growth, D20 said the aim of the program remains the same – empowering young women to explore the world of engineering and develop hands-on technical skills.

Inspired by an idea from a colleague, the swing charger project challenged the students to combine mechanical and electrical engineering principles.

WISE Co-President Maddie Orlowsky explains the technology behind the group's newest accomplishment.

Over the course of a year and a half, the team used metal and woodworking tools to create a swing capable of converting mechanical energy into electrical energy.

D20 said the swing is more than a practical device; it’s a symbol of the WISE Club’s mission to inspire and equip young women to excel in STEM fields.