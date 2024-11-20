Patrons and elected officials continue fight to save Rockrimmon Library as closure date nears

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Ten days before the Rockrimmon Library is set to close, 77 public speakers signed up to address the Pikes Peak Library Board of Trustees.

Between online and in-person attendance, over 400 people appeared in Wednesday nights meeting to make their case for keeping the west side branch open.

Among the people who spoke were Colorado Springs city council leaders, local county commissioners, and of course patrons of the Rockrimmon Library; a beloved place, they hope to continue visiting.

"What we really need is a change in your heart, a desire to keep Rockrimmon Library open," city councilman Dave Donnelson said.

He believes a case was made Wednesday night, to keep the library open, "I think you have information now, that you didn't have before... Some facts have been pointed out by some people, financial people, about about how efficient this library is."

Councilman Donelson is now among those who favor a one year extension for the lease on the library, but at a reduced cost.

"It allows us to help them deal with the Rockrimmon Library and not only keep it going in the future, but also keep other libraries from being closed, let alone expanding libraries in the future," library patron Joe Pelka said.

This months-long fight to keep the Rockrimmon branch open, dates back to this past summer, when a master building plan was conducted; one evaluating all of the buildings and facilities within the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD).

Citing financial difficulties, the PPLD board voted 5-2 in mid-October not renew the building's lease.

"It's the only thing in that community that draws us all together and we're here so that people know how we feel," library patron Pam Simon said.

An upset community, drawing the attention of many city leaders who now stand with them.

Just this week, three city council members signed and sent a letter to the library board of trustees. They requested in part to reverse or suspend their decision and also expressed concerns that the decision to close was made without sufficient opportunities for public input and engagement.

Board members at Wednesday night's meeting told KRDO13 they would *not* be voting on the matter. Their next meeting won't occur until December.

Still, councilman Donelson says the board has the power to stop the closure, if they choose to do so.