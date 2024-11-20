Skip to Content
News

Kraft introduces ‘Everything Bagel’ mac and cheese flavor

Kraft Heinz Company
By
New
Published 8:52 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - "Everything Bagel" favors have surged in popularity in recent years, and now Kraft is looking to get in on the trend.

On Wednesday, the Kraft Heinz Company announced the new mac and cheese flavor slated to hit shelves.

“Last year, we launched a contest to give fans a forum to share what flavors they would want to see from us. After receiving hundreds of requests for an Everything Bagel flavor, we’re thrilled to officially introduce it to the world," said Sara Roashan, Associate Director of Innovation for Kraft Mac & Cheese in a release.

According to corporate execs, the Everything Bagel flavor will be released in a small batch of 15,000 boxes.

Want to get your hands on some? You can order it at Walmart when a presale starts on Nov. 29.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content