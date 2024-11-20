Kraft introduces ‘Everything Bagel’ mac and cheese flavor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - "Everything Bagel" favors have surged in popularity in recent years, and now Kraft is looking to get in on the trend.

On Wednesday, the Kraft Heinz Company announced the new mac and cheese flavor slated to hit shelves.

“Last year, we launched a contest to give fans a forum to share what flavors they would want to see from us. After receiving hundreds of requests for an Everything Bagel flavor, we’re thrilled to officially introduce it to the world," said Sara Roashan, Associate Director of Innovation for Kraft Mac & Cheese in a release.

According to corporate execs, the Everything Bagel flavor will be released in a small batch of 15,000 boxes.

Want to get your hands on some? You can order it at Walmart when a presale starts on Nov. 29.