Kids smash car through southeast Colorado Springs storefront before stealing merchandise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are now on the lookout for a group of juveniles they say are responsible for driving a car through the front of a smoke shop before stealing merchandise.

Just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, CSPD responded to reports of a burglary at the Smoke and Vape on South Academy near Astrozon.

An early investigation revealed that a group of juveniles used a stolen Kia sedan to drive through the front of the store, causing significant damage to the building.

They then entered the business and stole several items before fleeing to an unknown location. The vehicle was left behind at the scene. At the time of publication, the amount stolen from the shop is unknown.

This is the second time in the last two months the shop has been the target of a smash-and-grab.

Smash-and-grab crimes have plagued Colorado this year, with over 40 of them occurring just this year, most often at pawn shops, gun stores and smoke shops.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.