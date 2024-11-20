CSPD: 15 and 12-year-old arrested for car theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they've made arrests after a string of car thefts, but the suspects are alarmingly young.

Two boys, aged 15 and 12, have been arrested for "several" car thefts in Colorado Springs, according to CSPD.

Police say the two were frequently together during the alleged thefts.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the 15-year-old has been booked into Zeb Pike Juvenile Detention facility and the 12-year-old was released to family.